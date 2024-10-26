Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.23. 75,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 674,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $599.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,613.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

