XYO (XYO) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $75.24 million and $379,911.40 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0055929 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $550,270.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

