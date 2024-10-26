Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the September 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

YUEIF stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

