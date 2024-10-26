Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the September 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
YUEIF stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
