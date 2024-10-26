Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after buying an additional 5,607,517 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,512,561,000 after buying an additional 3,470,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after buying an additional 1,362,813 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

