Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZION. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

