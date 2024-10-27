12,058 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 36,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

