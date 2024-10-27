4Thought Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJH stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,256. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

