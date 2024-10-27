586 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOW traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $950.85. 1,494,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $548.44 and a 12-month high of $979.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

