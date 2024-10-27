6,420 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Purchased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 213,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 153,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $638.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

