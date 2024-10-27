6,687 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

