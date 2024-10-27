7,546 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $202.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $203.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total transaction of $9,660,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,814 shares in the company, valued at $221,014,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,955,891 shares of company stock worth $489,299,685. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.