A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

NYSE:AOS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $92.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,055,000 after acquiring an additional 400,304 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,046,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,393,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

