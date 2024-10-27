Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 295.8% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 992.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.22. 5,989,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,433. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

