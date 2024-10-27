abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.77. 50,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 56,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 234,160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

