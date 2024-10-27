Acala Token (ACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.59 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $60.74 million and $1.59 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05521417 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,027,656.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

