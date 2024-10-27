Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 798,250 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,756,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.69 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.