ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. ACNB had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 million.

ACNB Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. ACNB has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

