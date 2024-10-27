Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 246,272 shares trading hands.
Active Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £89,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.92.
About Active Energy Group
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
