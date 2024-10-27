AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.42% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

