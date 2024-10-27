Aergo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $44.19 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
