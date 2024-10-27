AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.77 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 8.06 ($0.10). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.31 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,379,729 shares changing hands.

AFC Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £71.00 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87.

AFC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.