Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

