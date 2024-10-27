Airtel Africa Plc (AAFRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 13th

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Airtel Africa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at C$1.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48. Airtel Africa has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.71.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

About Airtel Africa

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.