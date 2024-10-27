Airtel Africa Plc (AAFRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 13th

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Airtel Africa Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at C$1.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48. Airtel Africa has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.71.
About Airtel Africa
