Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Short Interest Update

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $3,269,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 334,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 234,982 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 9,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,232. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

