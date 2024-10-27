Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $45.14 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

