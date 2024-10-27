AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 105.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,179 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.5% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,929,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 541,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after buying an additional 536,715 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

