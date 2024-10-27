Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.78.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$19.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.13 and a 12 month high of C$21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

