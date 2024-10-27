Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,654,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

