Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383,302 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 287,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 268,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

