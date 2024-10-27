Allworth Financial LP Has $3.57 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 68.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

