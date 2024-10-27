Allworth Financial LP Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $562.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $580.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.