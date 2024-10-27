Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.16% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

