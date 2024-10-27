Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,477 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 109,394 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

