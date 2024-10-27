Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,425 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $175.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 121.55%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
