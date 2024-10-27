Allworth Financial LP Sells 8,563 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.68 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 217.40%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

