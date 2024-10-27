Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.27% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $143.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.0427 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

