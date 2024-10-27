Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth $2,593,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 579.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,516 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 85,571 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RMT opened at $9.41 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

