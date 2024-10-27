Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Shares Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) shot up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 61,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 11,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 9.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. The company's Alpha-DaRT technology is in clinical trials for various forms comprising skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, lung, liver, and breast cancers; preclinical or pending clinical studies for brain and other cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
