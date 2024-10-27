Amarillo National Bank Sells 150 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average is $260.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

