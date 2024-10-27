American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.9 %

AAL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,350,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,918,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.