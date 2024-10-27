Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on December 9th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Amgen has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $20.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $316.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.77. Amgen has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

