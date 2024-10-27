Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after purchasing an additional 767,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

