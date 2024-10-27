Analysts Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $6.17

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

EVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get EVgo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EVGO

EVgo Stock Down 1.5 %

EVGO stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in EVgo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EVgo by 11.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 47.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.