Analysts Set Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Price Target at $32.00

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Tanger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tanger

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SKT opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.