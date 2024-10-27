ANDY (ANDY) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, ANDY has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANDY has a market cap of $122.97 million and $1.48 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ANDY Profile

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.0001237 USD and is up 10.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,633,178.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars.

