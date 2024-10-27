Anson Capital Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.47. 1,010,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,878. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $395.98.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

