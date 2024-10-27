Anson Capital Inc. Sells 1,683 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 273,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $111.86 and a 52-week high of $164.88.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

