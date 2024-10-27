Anson Capital Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.79. 161,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $354.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

