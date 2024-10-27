Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 1,012.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aprea Therapeutics

In related news, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,595.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,121.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,595.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,121.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at $119,876.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,290 shares of company stock valued at $165,096 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aprea Therapeutics comprises 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

