AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 0.6% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.98. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.36 and a 1-year high of $169.85.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.